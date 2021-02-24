Dear Editor:
I am opposed to the province moving to more gambling by an online platform. I am opposed to all the gambling going on in PEI as a whole.
It is everywhere and it is ridiculous. The real problem for me was when Catherine Callbeck legalized the video lottery terminals. I ended up paying the price for those things when I had VLT addicts either as employees or customers that simply couldn’t manage themselves enough to pay bills or they were always bumming gas, meat, etc because all their money goes into VLT’s or scratch tickets or whatever.
Red Shores Summerside loses any profit that Red Shores Charlottetown makes... get rid of it all... keep the horse races if you must provide gambling. At least people can be out in all weather throwing their money away of things that eat, crap, and run away from you...that’s pretty much my life here in metro so can’t abolish it for others.
Our farmers market was going to have a 50/50 lottery weekly to raise money and I made a resolution not to. My argument was we are a family market, gaming is bad for families, we shouldn’t do it. The vote was unanimous not to.
People can see both sides...maybe we the people of PEI need to look a lot more at this mess before we go any deeper into it.
Ranald MacFarlane
Fernwood
