Since the departure of the former CAO there have been a series of revelations in the media and articles detailing the complaints of the two fired deputy CAO’s on irregularities and a failure to follow proper procedures. This subject has attracted a lot of public attention given that the public is very sensitive to any appearance of malfeasance or problems in the handling of any financial questions in government.
The announcement of a review on these matters to be conducted in the near future has also raised questions of independence and transparency. Simply to ensure clarity and avoid any semblance of interference or cover-up, it is important that, if for optics alone, no member of the City Council or its mayor be in any way involved. The review should be handled by a third party, preferably off-Island, with no ties to PEI or Charlottetown. Any other approach would lead to rumours of a whitewash and cover-up.
I believe the reputation of the city is at stake in this matter, the media is watching and so is the public.
You may recall that a few years ago, the City of Montreal went through a period where a public inquiry was held between 2011-2015, the Charbonneau Commission was looking into potential corruption and conflicts of interest in the management of public contracts. The result of which damaged the city’s reputation, however the independence of said inquiry led to a positive outcome.
I would urge you all to think about this carefully and take whatever measures you can to ensure a clear and open process to avoid any questions in the taxpayers mind. We all in Charlottetown expect/deserve good governance in this election year.
Laurent Beaulieu,
Charlottetown
(Mr Beaulieu lives in Charlottetown and is a former municipal candidate Ward 1, 2018 and a retired Canadian Diplomat)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.