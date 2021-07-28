Dear Editor:
Why do university programs focus so heavily on extracurricular activities? The amount of stress created from school work alone is anxiety-inducing enough. If you are doing well in a demanding program, why is that not sufficient? I think meaningful extracurriculars are wonderful, but with the current demands, it is no longer about what interests you, but more so about how many lines can be added to your resume.
Someone repeating five volunteer positions every week may appear to have better time management skills than someone who does only one, but that is not necessarily true. Being able to volunteer five times a week is somewhat of a privilege, seeing that this person would not have to work. If someone was working five days a week to support themselves, then volunteering once a week is extraordinary, but on paper, once is not enough. To determine if you are a “well-rounded individual” or not, why not focus on the extracurriculars that you do, rather than the amount?
Doing extracurricular activities should be done out of an act of want, not out of need. Students feel pressured to spread themselves as thinly as possible trying to bulk up their resume, while simultaneously having so little time to study, but are still expected to achieve outstanding grades. I just do not understand how these extracurriculars that function to pad a resume and only cause stress, are the one thing that prove you are a good person.
Naomi Milner,
UPEI student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.