Overwhelming inflation May 10, 2023

Do all the business people here in Montague who sell groceries etc, think every customer from here and the surrounding areas have a yearly income of a million dollars?

I get a headache shopping, especially for food. Every second week the prices are up another dollar or two and the packaging is smaller.

Those of us on a fixed income, below the poverty line, can't afford to fill our carts with healthy food. We, the customers, have the power and are not using it. Without us their doors would close.

It's no secret these grocery chains are making huge profits on the backs of the poor. How do they sleep at night?

Disgusted shopper,
Juanita Leeco,
Montague
