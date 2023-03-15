Mr MacNeill, being labelled a “hater” was quite upsetting to me. My opposition is motivated by love and not hate.
Regarding the drag queen show you and your daughters attended, you stated it was at the Trailside – a 19+ venue, fitting for a drag queen performance. The Drag Queen Storytime was specifically recommended for children under 10. I do not hate the performer or the organizers. I feel it is an inappropriate event attempting to sexualize prepubescent children.
The gender identity guidelines proposed by the Public Schools Branch are not guidelines I can support as a caring parent or community member.
On page 16 the guidelines state: “In keeping with the principles of self-identification, it is important for staff to: protect a student’s personal information and privacy, including, having a student’s explicit permission before disclosing information related to the student’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression to peers, parents/guardians or other adults in their lives.”
Secrecy is the breeding ground for shame for any child when it comes to sexuality or sexual issues. Secrecy is the tactic used by pedophiles to shame and threaten children to not speak out. In addition, school staff should not have authority over parents’ rights to information regarding their child’s health – this crosses a line.
PEI may need immigration to help meet our workforce needs, however, those associated with the Buddhist groups buying large parcels of land are not actively participating in our workforce. They are here to study their faith.
