Editor,
Islanders should not have to take extreme measures to get our provincial government to respond to requests for important information. I refer to the long overdue 2020 Progress Report on the PEI Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP). I was told this was ready a year ago but despite my many email and phone requests to both Minister Myers and Premier King for details, I’m still waiting for any response from them. There has not even been a reply to say “thank you for your email”.
In the past year there have been: two sessions of the PEI legislature including the final report of the Special Committee on Climate Change, promotion of the PEI Net-Zero 2030/2040 plan (but few details of any actions to be taken), PEI’s participation at COP26, and the 2021 Efficiency Canada scorecard; but still no CCAP Update. Last May Environment Minister Steven Myers was quoted as saying in the legislature that his department would release its own plan by the middle of June 2021 detailing how the province intends to reach net zero energy consumption by 2030.
Last week Minister Myers finally released that Net Zero Plan and it appears the CCAP may be replaced by a ‘2040 Net Zero Framework’. Although there are many good initiatives in this new ‘Framework’, it looks like we’re back to square one with plenty of goals, targets, directions and ‘anticipated outcomes’, but no action list and still no 2020 (nor 2021) Progress Report. The CCAP website is still open but we can only speculate how well the CCAP is working.
For example, the CCAP Action #14 was “Increase the use of electric vehicles in its light-duty vehicle fleet” and the 2018/19 Progress Report stated the fleet of over 360 vehicles now included three electric (zero-emission) vehicles. The new ‘Net Zero Framework’ will “Convert the existing government fleet to zero-emission vehicles” by 2040, but there is no report of any increase from three out of 360 in the last two years.
In spite of Covid and potato export problems, there must be no more delays in implementing the measures needed to address the impending local and global disasters that climate change could inflict. In this time of climate emergency, the PEI government must communicate a sense of urgency about the severity of the climate crisis, include in the 2022/23 budget the extensive additional funding needed immediately (as has been done for the Covid crisis), and show leadership in quickly reducing government’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Efficiency PEI is working well, public transit has expanded, EVs are subsidized, but these are relatively small steps in reducing overall provincial carbon emissions. There are many more provincial policy changes and measures needed to really address this climate crisis. While the work being done by the PEI Climate Change Division is appreciated, more PEI solutions will happen if more Islanders are informed and involved now in government’s climate actions. ‘Slow and steady’ is not sufficient when widespread immediate action is critical.
Examples of urgent actions that I and others have repeatedly recommended are: immediate preservation of much more forestland and wetlands, a moratorium on clearcuts, immediate net zero energy rating requirement for ALL publicly funded construction and renovation, and raising carbon taxes quickly to levels that are effective in greatly reducing the use of fossil fuels (with rebates for people on low income).
Perhaps we will finally get meaningful climate action in the 2022/23 Provincial Budget and the “annual report [that] will be tabled before the Legislative assembly by the minister that outlines the progress that has been made towards achieving the net zero targets”, promised for this spring’s sitting. Or will it be just more ‘goals for 2040’ and delays in real action?
I invite your readers to consider joining our PEI/Epekwitk Fridays for Future Climate Action Group, which is trying to work with government leaders on solutions to address the climate crisis.
Tony Reddin,
Bonshaw
Tony Reddin is a member of the PEI/Epekwitk Fridays for Future Climate Action Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/ChtownClimateAction/
