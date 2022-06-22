(UPEI student gets conditional discharge for sexual assault - The Guardian, June 9, 2022)
I am very confused and upset by this sentence for sexual assault. Supposedly a criminal conviction wasn’t necessary to deter Mr Onwuegbuzie from future assaults. Is this based on a forensic psychiatrist evaluation or an opinion?
It was stated that the accused pleaded guilty to spare the victim from testifying. Perhaps the guilty plea was made on the advice of defence to avoid deportation.
The victim left her job, suffers from panic attacks and fears being inside or around strangers. But the Crown states she is satisfied with the sentence! Imagine you are not safe in a retail store or your place of work.
I am puzzled why the accused was not charged as well with stalking. That is what he did when he went to her workplace.
Apparently the accused has a bright future ahead of him. Again no supporting evidence is given.
Defence cited several other visa student cases in support of this decision. But these cases did not involve sexual assault. I do not understand why Judge Lantz accepted this argument.
I have worked with immigrants and refugees for over 30 years. They endured great hardship in their journey to Canada, fleeing civil war and injustice. They were so grateful to come. This decision is a slap in the face to all of them. It will also discourage other victims of sexual assault from coming forward. PEI deserves better.
