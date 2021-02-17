The appointment of Dr Megan Miller as chief physician recruiter is a positive step to begin to fill the void of physician vacancies on the Island, but after two years of failure to make progress on this file, the King government needs to act on a new approach.
With 23 physician vacancies, 10 per cent of the Island medical complement, and a persistent 15,000 plus Islanders with no family doctor, it’s clear the recruitment method taken by the King government and its predecessor is not working.
The current process of physician placement not only leaves thousands of Islanders with no family doctor, but threatens further rural ER and hospital closures. The resulting uncertainty of accessible medical service causes vulnerable residents, particularly seniors, to lose confidence in rural health care, and move to larger centers. While the Island population overall has grown significantly over the past two decades, it has actually decreased in rural PEI, and erosion of medical services is part of the reason.
The King government must focus on both recruitment and retention of rural physicians. Needs assessments must be established well in advance of physician vacancies and loss of service, not months following a doctor’s departure and service interruption. Local community involvement must be part of the recruitment structure to welcome physicians and their families settle into a rural medical practice.
To its credit, the King government has increased the medical residency program from five to seven positions, but much more must be done to educate and prepare Island medical students for practice on Prince Edward Island, particularly in rural areas where the need is most dire.
Dr Herb Dickieson,
O’Leary
