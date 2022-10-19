To the Editor,
There is a Greek proverb which states: “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit.”
Given the mass destruction of our Island trees by Fiona I can’t help but think of all the people who planted the beautiful old trees that have provided so much shade for so many generations that now lie in shambles. What would those planters think? But the proverb is also very timely if we think of the upcoming elections for the provincial school board. Islanders will be electing trustees – voices of the people – who will labour at planting metaphorical trees under whose shade they may never sit. That’s an exciting concept and an important responsibility. Are you thinking: “oh, I don’t have any children ... or grandchildren – it’s none of my business.”
Children are the business of all of us. Some of today’s children may be making decisions about your retirement income someday. Or they may be caring for you in one of the Island hospitals or in one of the local senior residences or manors. A child of today may be performing surgery on you someday. Or determining where you get to live. Their education may have a direct bearing on the future of our quality of life. I take that very personally. And for that reason, I would like to serve as a trustee. I have many years of experience in the professional side of education, and now I’d like to take that experience and meld it with the community needs, wishes and goals and bring all of it to the provincial table.
The new board of education is an opportunity for all Islanders to have a stake in the education of our children. If you would like to know more about me, please go to https://peihsf.ca/ which is a link to the PEI Home and School Federation. You’ll see descriptions of all the candidates in Zone 6. Or, better yet, give me a call or ask to meet with me or invite me to your group or function. What’s essential is to request a ballot before 11:59 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022. To do so, you must go online at www.electionspei.ca or call 902-370-5440 or 902-370-5441. If you need any assistance with obtaining a ballot, feel free to contact me and I will assist you – whether by driving you to your local library so you can obtain it online or whatever you need, I’ll be glad to do it. My phone number is: 902-380-5414.
What’s most important is that you vote. Make sure you plant a tree! The Island needs them.
Regards,
Laverne MacInnis,
Murray Harbour
(0) comments
