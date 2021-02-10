Dear Friends:
As a pre-COVID seasonal resident from the States it made me glad to see some Eastern Graphic recognition of the pervasive Facebook and, to a lesser extent, Google problem you have had for some time there.
The fact that so many businesses, artists, even whole Island communities and many Catholic parishes have given their entire online entities to FB (because it costs a little money to build and maintain a website, and a Facebook page is free?) is shameful when users come to understand how their data has been mined and sold.
Many including myself have resisted using FB. Admittedly it seemed like a waste of time early on and I was too lazy to bother. Now seems it is much like a drug for too many folks who want to be ‘liked’ and anyway we can’t see you unless we join. FB has been rejected by my kids for about 10 years now. They are tech savvy as can be. So, your businesses, your community and your parish are mostly invisible lately as this fad recedes. You are hurting local independent media, and, shockingly, even the CBC doesn’t seem to care, posting weather updates and all on these for-profit US platforms.
I do use Kijiji, but understand it is owned and operated by eBay, a US company. EVERY SINGLE THING you search for or look at, every comment on FB is theirs to analyze and compile in your little file, and they can sell this information to anyone, anywhere. It is wrong but you are allowing this to happen, friends.
Get off the addiction, please. Otherwise, your local papers will fold (sorry) for lack of advertising and subscriptions. All your venting online is for naught. Civil, printed discourse is the way to truth. Not the little ego charge from a ‘like’ on FB.
Prayers and congrats on so far avoiding COVID, I’m pulling for you and we’re all not quite in this together but surely looking for better days to come,
Dave Wilder,
Pennsylvania,
Green Meadows wannabe
