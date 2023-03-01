The Atlantic physician registry announced February 20, by the Council of Atlantic Premiers is a small, but helpful long-awaited action step to facilitate accessing more doctors on PEI. It eliminates an artificial interprovincial barrier to physician mobility within Atlantic Canada.
However, much more substantive change is required to allow physician entry, and close the growing physician-patient gap on the Island. Here are some more substantive approaches:
· More residency positions, particularly for Islanders acquiring medical degrees abroad.
· A mentorship program to ease foreign MD graduate integration to the Island.
· Appropriate compensation for Island physician mentors.
· Assistance with language proficiency for incoming doctors, where necessary.
· Compensation with return-for-service contracts for immigrant doctors preparing for the Canadian Licensing Exams (LMCC).
· Broader targeting of physician recruitment sources (eg continental Europe).
· Easier access to Canadian working visas for physicians, as is for other needed workers (federal jurisdiction).
Other basic questions must be addressed in the Island’s physician retainment and recruitment process: Why are physicians leaving their practices, and PEI? Are physician exit interviews being carried out? Why are community support groups not included in the process? Are businesses and communities that offer office space included in recruitment?
With 30,000 Islanders on the physician wait list, the King government has clearly failed to seriously address the family doctor shortage. We are long past due for immediate and comprehensive action on physician retention and recruitment to hold us over until the UPEI medical school graduates physicians here on the Island.
