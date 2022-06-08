I believe the PEI government needs to do more to help combat the effects of inflation on low-income Islanders and seniors on fixed incomes.
Gas prices on PEI recently reached an all-time high of $2.10 per litre and it seems like it will only increase from here.
According to CBC, the average price of a home on Prince Edward Island rose by 21.9 per cent from March 2020 to March 2021. This past March, Statistics Canada reported that PEI had the highest inflation rate across the country with the annual inflation rate on PEI at 8.9 per cent. The national average is 6.7 per cent.
All Islanders are feeling the pinch of inflation, but especially low-income Islanders and seniors who rely on a fixed income. The government acknowledged this issue and is supposed to send out a one-time payment of $150 for Islanders making less than $35,000 a year. This $150 is not nearly the relief some Islanders desperately need right now.
Furthermore, these payments are not even available until July, which means there is no immediate relief. This announcement was frustrating to hear because Islanders were finally given some hope and that hope was quickly dashed when government didn’t adequately implement this plan. Anyone who needs financial support from their elected government should have access to it without having to wait months.
