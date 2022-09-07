Dear Editor:
Who is representing the ordinary residential customer of Maritime Electric at the upcoming rate hearings? IRAC has published the list of eligible interveners for the upcoming rate hearings. The Prince Edward Island Energy Corporation is the only approved intervener.
IRAC, in its approval, states among others and I quote: On August 25, 2022, the commission received a request for intervention on behalf of the Prince Edward Island Energy Corporation (PEIEC). PEIEC requests to be recognized as an Added Party Intervenor with respect to the application.
In support of its request, PEIEC states it is a crown corporation that, among other things, owns and operates wind farms and transmission facilities in the province and finances energy projects. PEIEC submits taxpayers of Prince Edward Island could be adversely affected by the outcome of the application, and that PEIEC has a direct and substantial role to play in representing the public interest.
PEIEC also explained that it intends to actively participate in the application. Maritime Electric, as the applicant, does not oppose PEIEC’s request to intervene in the Application.
Note that PEIEC, a crown corporation, claims to represent taxpayers and the public interest. It should be noted that PEIEC sells wind energy to Maritime Electric at a profit. It should also be noted that the PEIEC is party to the proposed transfer of publicly owned transmission assets in the Bedeque area to Maritime Electric for the nominal sum of one dollar. It should also be noted PEIEC in this very rate application if approved will be collecting $5.4 million annually from Maritime Electric for debt repayments resulting from the ECAM uncollected energy charges as part of the expired Energy Accord.
Regarding ECAM I read with concern Roger King’s comments and I quote: Finally, one disturbing factor contained within the data is that the ECAM balance owed by customers (a debt held by MECL) has been increasing since 2020 and is expected to be $12M by the end of 2022. Further concern is this debt will accumulate to $21M by the end of 2025. This arises because the full cost of energy supply has apparently not been collected.
Maritime Electric, in its proposed order, is requesting the $5.4 million PEIEC debt repayment charges be transferred to the ECAM account. Based on Roger King’s comments it appears the approximately $75 million ECAM debt taken on by the PEIEC under the Energy Accord will be transferred back to debt held by Maritime Electric in the ECAM account. Maritime Electric has no objection to the PEIEC intervening at these hearings. IRAC has cover since applicant and intervenor will most likely agree.
IRAC in its decision to grant intervenor status to PEIEC states and I quote: The commission has reviewed the request for intervenor status filed by PEIEC and is satisfied that PEIEC has a distinct and substantial interest in the application and intends to participate actively in the proceeding. As a result, the commission approves the request for Added Party Intervenor status as filed on behalf of PEIEC.
IRAC states the PEIEC intends to actively participate in the proceedings. So far the publicly listed participation by the PEIEC is blank except for the application form for intervenor status. In this hearing who is representing the interests of the 22,807 customers under the Residential Rate Class of Maritime Electric that consume less then 575 kWh per month? I doubt it is the PEIEC. Maritime Electric met with the Minister of Agriculture and with the Minister of Energy on the proposed rate plan. No mention of meetings with the Minister of Social Development and Housing.
Maritime Electric’s own data shows that currently the 22,807 customers using less than 575 kWh pay 102 per cent of what they should be paying. Whereas the largest second block customers only pay 65 per cent of what they should be paying in a fair and balanced rate structure.
Maritime Electric in this application proposes to increase energy rates for first block residential customers by 15.9 per cent. At the same time second block customer rates are increased by 15.8 per cent. Maritime Electric is again favouring second block customers in this application.
It should also be noted first block energy users include customers that use heat pumps. Customers using less than 575 kWh do not have heat pumps.
Again going back to Maritime Electric’s own data 30,667 first block customers using more than 575 kWh are paying only 95.1 per cent of what they should be paying.
IRAC is well aware of this situation. As far back as 2007 this problem was pointed out by its own consultant. The PEIEC is there to represent taxpayers that could be adversely affected by the outcome of this hearing. A total of 22,807 residential customers of Maritime Electric have no voice at these hearings.
John te Raa,
York
