As an RN of Colville Manor 1994-2020, I am writing in support of the care, respect, concern, and professionalism provided to the residents of the home by ALL staff. To read that “Things have not been good for a few years” is an insult to those of us who know the difference.

I can’t speak about the past administrators, but I can speak about the care, concern and professionalism provided by the nurse managers, including the present one whom I worked with for 10/12 years of her position. Residents were number one. She was always available with advice and support on any issues whether it be after hours, weekends, while at manager meetings, etc. She showed respect, concern and kindness when addressing resident needs and/or family’s concerns.

