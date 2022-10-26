As an RN of Colville Manor 1994-2020, I am writing in support of the care, respect, concern, and professionalism provided to the residents of the home by ALL staff. To read that “Things have not been good for a few years” is an insult to those of us who know the difference.
I can’t speak about the past administrators, but I can speak about the care, concern and professionalism provided by the nurse managers, including the present one whom I worked with for 10/12 years of her position. Residents were number one. She was always available with advice and support on any issues whether it be after hours, weekends, while at manager meetings, etc. She showed respect, concern and kindness when addressing resident needs and/or family’s concerns.
“Nurse shortages and extenuating circumstances caused most of staffing issues” - Quoted Graphic October 5, 2022
There have been RN shortages since 1994 and we pulled together to make things work, but we had an RN complement of (eight) or more, to put in extra hours to help the situation.
The loss of RNs isn’t unique to Colville Manor, it was predicted for many years in all areas of nursing across Canada. The baby boomers were going to be a large portion of this shortage, along with other reasons (ie: health, family obligations, exiting to other worksites, etc.)
In 1997 the 1st Bachelor of Nursing (BSN) class graduated from UPEI, ending the (RN) program. New options opened up to these nurses that were not available to former RNs, where Souris Hospital, Colville Manor, or maybe physician offices were some of the choices in Souris area.
The BSN nurses may have started in LTC (Long Term Care) but could exit to other areas such as public health, dialysis, home care, mental health and addictions, to name a few. Some went to UPEI to teach in the BSN program or to further education as a Nurse Practitioner. This led to a shortage at Colville, and the present nurse manager stepped into the role of RN supervisor, with its many responsibilities, with one purpose in mind, the care of residents. One person cannot be an RN supervisor AND a nurse manager. I’ve worked in both these positions in my 48-year career, and it’s not manageable, nor would/should it have been acceptable. An acting nurse manager would possibly have prevented some of the issues addressed in the October 5, 2022 editorial.
I can proudly say my years at Colville Manor have been rewarding. We had a few bumps and bruises, but always worked them out as a team. I thank the team of workers and the support of nurse managers, past and present for helping to make that possible.
- TEAM is nurse manager, team leader, RNs, LPNs, RCWs and all other departments and their supervisors, physicians, consultants, etc, who are a part of residents plan of care.
