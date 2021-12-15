We are fortunate to have teams of community minded volunteer firefighters across rural Prince Edward Island always willing to serve. These men and women spend many hours of training to extinguish fires, saving lives and property. They also respond to emergencies such as motor vehicle crashes and work site accidents, and may be the first responders to provide basic life support measures.
However, it is unfair, and unacceptable to place the burden of emergency health care provision on our firefighters due to the failure of Island EMS to provide timely service to rural Islanders. Our paramedics are highly skilled and provide top level service when they arrive on site, but it is not their fault service is delayed. It is the responsibility of the privately owned Island EMS to provide an adequate number of units and paramedic crews for timely service to all Islanders.
The company’s claim of overall average response time of 10 minutes does not detail, and account for delays in service to rural PEI. It would be more instructive to see the average response time for rural ambulance calls, which may explain why volunteer firefighters are often obliged to attend patients for up to an hour or more before Island EMS arrives.
The process of downgrading and replacing rural hospital emergency rooms with ambulance service by the Ghiz/MacLauchlan governments was embraced by Peter Bevan-Baker during a session of the Legislature in 2018. It is now apparent rural Islanders not only face threatened ER closures, but are also being denied timely access to ambulance service.
The King government must take notice of the two-tier health care system developing on Prince Edward Island by supporting our rural hospital emergency rooms, and reviewing the contract with Island EMS to ensure that the company fulfills its obligation for timely ambulance service to all Islanders.
