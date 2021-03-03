Premier Dennis King has made clear his government’s policy for physician recruitment: Give up.
In his (State of the Province) speech, King argued that it was not realistic for all Islanders to have a family doctor - The Guardian, February 23, 2021.
Let’s take a look at the implications of King’s bold “realistic and optimistic” health policy going forward:
* Some Islanders will have a family doctor, others will not. The premier has yet to detail his decision as to which privileged Islanders will be granted a family physician, and who will be without.
* The two remaining functional rural hospitals, Western in Alberton and Kings County Memorial in Montague, will close. The symbolic H sign may remain, but without essential physicians, emergency rooms and acute care services will terminate.
* Queen Elizabeth and Prince County Hospitals, the Island’s two remaining facilities providing acute care and ER services, resulting from King’s policy to give up on physicians will face extended ER wait times and acute care bed shortages as rural Islanders are forced to seek ER and acute care services only available in Charlottetown and Summerside.
All members of the health care team are very important to provide thorough and efficient patient centered care in a collaborative and seamless fashion. The development of full service health care centres with diabetic education and mental health care are proving their value in maintaining and enhancing quality of life for Islanders.
Whether termed medical homes, neighbourhoods, or health care hubs, full utilization of the health care team, including nurse practitioners, to provide all health services equitably across the Island is the way to go, but rural Islanders also should be afforded ERs at acute care hospitals. These services will not continue if Premier King follows through on his policy of giving up on physicians to continue ER and acute care services in rural hospitals.
The Ghiz/MacLauchlan governments accelerated the process of rural hospital closure by terminating ER and acute care services at Souris and O’Leary, and by starving rural areas of physicians leading to reduced ER hours of access, and on site in-hospital physician availability at Alberton and Montague. Given the present constrained access to medical service at Western and Kings County Memorial Hospitals, it appears the King government’s committed failure to address the physician shortage will lead to the closure of all Island rural hospitals.
Adding to the failure to address rural public transportation, high speed internet access, now the closure of rural hospitals will be the King government legacy.
Dr. Herb Dickieson,
O’Leary
