I recently returned to the rat race of reality of urban of Ontario after having a beautiful vacation to my home province of PEI. During this time I had the privilege of celebrating a surprise 95th birthday party with family and friends. What a blessing!
I am so proud and passionate to call PEI and Canada home when compared to so many other countries that have so much more suffering than us. During my lifelong aviation career my family was fortunate to live and experience eight of its wonderful provinces and I cherish those memories. I know rising costs of everything, housing shortage, health care challenges and of course the Coronavirus have added to stressful living and today’s society with its secular focus and a “me” and “keeping up with the Jones” mentality has not helped us cope.
I always saw PEI as a safe haven somewhat apart from the rest of the world trying to uphold a structure with values and morality. Much to my surprise that is not the case having learned that abortion clinics are readily available. I understand that people have their own mind and will make their own decisions about life, but I can’t help but wonder if the women who visit these clinics are aware of the realities of what they are doing. Has anyone sat down and explained what will happen? Do they realize a small tiny baby, maybe the size of a walnut, but still a living baby with a heart and soul is being sucked out of their bodies? Do they realize they are making a selfish decision based on what is best for them, what a waste of life. I can’t help but think Jesus is weeping as we destroy these helpless souls. Imagine the potential these children might have if given the chance to live.
Perhaps what I write won’t change the world, but maybe one woman will think twice and allow a child to grow, thrive and give thanks and glory to The Almighty who walks with us always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.