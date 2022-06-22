I believe toilet paper in schools can be much better than what we have. What we have is very unhygienic and students deserve better. We are here all day and should be comfy in the bathrooms.

The paper we have is way too thin - it’s so thin you can see right through it. Good paper is a human right.

I think schools should put more funding towards the bathrooms and better toilet paper to make it more comfortable for students to use.

Cole Outhouse,

Grade 10,

Souris Regional School

