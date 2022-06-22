See-thru paper doesn’t cut it Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I believe toilet paper in schools can be much better than what we have. What we have is very unhygienic and students deserve better. We are here all day and should be comfy in the bathrooms.The paper we have is way too thin - it’s so thin you can see right through it. Good paper is a human right.I think schools should put more funding towards the bathrooms and better toilet paper to make it more comfortable for students to use. Cole Outhouse,Grade 10,Souris Regional School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Toilet Paper Student Bathroom School Building Industry Education Outhouse Paper Human Right Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 1 hr ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Walk, Roll & Fun Run IT’S TIME TO PRAY P.E.I. Bulletin Latest News Green MLAs charge mileage for electric cars Province to axe funding to mental health treatment ranch Province to axe funding to mental health treatment ranch Souris doctor pushes for local RCW course Green MLAs charge mileage for electric cars Woman surpasses fundraising goal for annual muscular dystrophy walk Way up high, up in the sky, could be royalty? Water rates increase for Souris residents Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles92-year-old Chepstow man still occupies his seat in the graderDr. Frank MacDonaldCabinet ministers are cruising in styleNot everyone gets to enjoy the rideMontague man, 83, finally hanging up the skatesNorman Elsworth WheatleyVernon Alban SteeleRuby Mabel DaltonJames Richard (Dick) ClarkinAnthony Murray Campbell Images Videos CommentedDon’t look for eggs after the hen is boiled (3)Enough quid pro quo already! (1)Will they follow through this time? (1)Cabinet ministers are cruising in style (1)Why should you run for municipal governments? (1)
