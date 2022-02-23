Ref: Belfast Regional Municipality. Municipality-wide Mosquito Abatement Program
On February 16, 2022, the RMB council met at Wood Islands where a vote was taken to proceed with a municipal-wide mosquito abatement program proposal this fiscal year (2022/23. It would include the allocation of $60,000 into the 2022/23 and RMB budget and financial plan for the program and ongoing.
This proposal was brought to council by the Pinette/Flat River and Point Prim mosquito control group.
Four council members voted in favour of the proposal and two voted against. One abstained from the vote.
It is important to note the current residential tax rate is 15 cents per $100 assessment.
I am informed council has drafted a budget to include a .02 cent increase per hundred. I am also informed the approval of this $60,000 program will require the additional .04 cents per hundred. Thus it appears Belfast residents will see a total increase of .06 cents per hundred of assessment. This would take the current .15 cents per hundred to .21 cents per hundred. In essence a residential tax increase of roughly 30%.
Media recently reported provincial assessments may rise by 5%.
Senior citizens are living on fixed incomes. We cannot afford this type of tax increase.
Second reading of the proposal is set for March 16, 2022. I urge the citizens of RMB to contact their council member and express their opinion on this matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.