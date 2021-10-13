To whom this may concern. (I really hope it concerns you).
I am an LPN. I work at a very small, privately owned, not-for-profit nursing home in a very small province. I work with the most amazing people you could ever meet.
Nursing homes across the country are grossly underfunded. A home like mine, falls even further below what is needed, more so than the government run homes. Our management does what it can, but they are left struggling to meet the financial demands with limited funds.
To the untrained eye my job is unimportant. Commendable of course, but certainly not the type of position that would seem of any importance to the voting masses. People are mostly oblivious to the problems facing all long-term care facilities and politicians are mostly concerned with what gets them the most votes of course.
For half a second, during the beginning of this pandemic, there was a spotlight on my type of workplace. It only lasted for half a second.
I, and my coworkers, take care of your mothers, your fathers, your sisters and your brothers. People love to post on Facebook about how important their families are. Political figures give media soundbites about how much their families, and your families mean to them. Yet our leaders don’t give one ounce of thought to the people who actually care for their families.
We have been shouting in the dark about how overwhelmed we are with the amount of pressure we feel every single day because we are not given enough time and resources to properly care for the needs of our residents. We are told ... do more.
We have been shouting in the dark that the staff shortage we see is at a crisis state. We are told ... work more hours.
We are shouting in the dark that we are all burning out. That we are mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted. We are told ... vacations are denied.
We are shouting in the dark that our bodies are broken. Our spirits are broken. We are told ... get a note from your doctor if you take a sick day.
And we are shouting in the dark that we don’t know how much longer we can remain working day in and day out, feeling that we don’t have enough strength to get through our day trying to meet the needs of our precious residents. We are told ... just keep going.
We feel the only time anyone notices there is a problem in our long-term care facilities is when something tragic occurs. At those times, my fellow coworkers across the country are scrutinized and sometimes are the ones vilified and asked, “Why didn’t you do more?” Our response to this question is now the same as it always has been. “We are doing our absolute best”.
... But we are shouting in the dark ...
Ruth Pickles,
Charlottetown
