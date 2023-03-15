Dear Editor:

Tax season is here, a time of year I experience trepidation. I’ve received T4 slips for working for the Government of Canada for the last two years. I haven’t been part of the workforce since April 2019. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) cannot tell me where the T4s come from, only that it’s my responsibility to pay or prove that it’s from a fraudulent source. The first year it happened, I encountered resistance from the CRA in locating who issued the T4, so I accepted the situation and paid the additional income tax.

