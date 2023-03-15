Tax season is here, a time of year I experience trepidation. I’ve received T4 slips for working for the Government of Canada for the last two years. I haven’t been part of the workforce since April 2019. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) cannot tell me where the T4s come from, only that it’s my responsibility to pay or prove that it’s from a fraudulent source. The first year it happened, I encountered resistance from the CRA in locating who issued the T4, so I accepted the situation and paid the additional income tax.
When it happened again the following year, I needed answers. After being shuffled from one CRA operator to another without success, I tried calling the Phoenix hotline, the payroll processing system that used to mishandle my pay. Imagine my skepticism when they informed me I owed taxes for over $16,000 of personal revenue that year while not receiving any form of payment in my account or mailed pay slips, just an additional electronic T4 in my CRA account.
How many years will I have to repay Phoenix for their mistakes, accepting without proof that I owe them money for inaccurate pay when I don’t have access to their intranet system? I received slips after requesting them but cannot verify the information because they are just virtual numbers; nothing I can corroborate the information against.
I call for a statute of limitations on Phoenix pay errors, and I want written acknowledgment that the calculations are correct and complete.
