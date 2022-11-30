I ask readers to consider some positive and tried methods for solving some of our problems. In the past, I have written a letter to advise authorities to provide safe and accessible treatment to women by building a women’s centre based on a model from a Regina hospital. Problem solved.
I have knocked on doors in Stratford for a ban on cosmetic pesticides based on a model in Hudson, Quebec. Problem solved.
I have campaigned in Cardigan Riding for no pipe in the strait. Problem solved.
I also campaigned for Basic Guarantee Income that would build a future for the homeless and poor. It was a successful endeavor in Dauphin, Manitoba until it was abruptly ended by people who believe there must be no help for such people until they first repent of their poverty. I campaigned for Pharmacare, a financial and life-saving model with Medicare, used in all the G7 countries except Canada.
I ask all politicians to relieve the housing crisis by reinstating subsidized housing, which was based on income and circumstances, a successful model that was ended by non-caring governments. I have written letters to Sandy MacDonald deploring the special treatment given to a foreign student who assaulted a female on campus and suggested then that non-disclosure agreements are made to silence women from speaking out. Lynne Lund solved that problem by changing the laws.
I campaigned in provincial elections to stop those who were elected from giving free rein to the wealthy and powerful seeking to destroy our watersheds, beaches, and land. The Land Protection Act worked until politicians believed the big lie that there was nothing they could do. It seems local government’s decisions are vetoed by IRAC. It’s time to end that department as it has long overlived its usefulness.
We all say somebody should do something and the biggest mistake is believing we can do so little we sit and do nothing. I’ve done very, very little but one more push sometimes gets the ball rolling. Say it loudly, I AM SOMEBODY.
