Dear Sandy MacDonald, President of Holland College,
I write of an event which occurred in a Holland College residence and was reported in The Guardian on January 2.
I was concerned enough to write to The Guardian asking for an explanation for the treatment given to a man guilty of assaulting a woman on campus. Please read the letter and respond to these questions.
Does the college have any policy regarding their response to violence against women? Do they usually offer new accommodation, continuous access to classes, and ability to be sentenced after completion of the course? It appears a real effort was made by the justice system to keep the perpetrator from facing consequences for assaulting a woman. I feel women have been sent a clear message that maybe if they are assaulted on campus ‘maybe they had it coming’. I will discourage my niece from attending your college as I know she could not recover from such an attack that gave the attacker such protection.
This letter will be copied to the board, my MLA, the student union, and every women’s group I know of, and every paper. The sad part is not one person responded to my first letter. Silence, only silence, is not the response I had hoped for.
The following letter was published on January 2 in The Guardian
Editor:
The report on Jan. 2nd titled Man guilty of assault at Holland College, gave rise to many questions. If the facts are correct, the man is guilty of assault, had his arm around her neck (chokehold?), had her dress nearly pulled off, and the attack ended only when she was desperate enough to pull the fire alarm.
Holland College found him accommodations in another building. Let him continue his courses and be allowed to carry on without sentencing so he can complete his courses, otherwise he might face an impact on his immigration status. No mention was made of provisions for the victim.
Most of us are under the delusion that assaults result in arrests, guilty pleas result in expulsion from college, termination of residency at the college, and that the guilty face the consequences of immigration laws. We thought immigrants had to refrain from assaulting women or face deportation. I hope further reports will convince me that justice has been served; if not, I ask women’s groups to support the victim and take this matter to court on her behalf.
Lynne Thiele,
Stratford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.