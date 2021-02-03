On a fine summer day in Charlottetown, at the corner of Queen Street and Victoria Row I sat down, coffee in hand, next to Sir John A Macdonald and he took me back to that time and to that place. This is what he told me ...
Sir John A:
They’ll thank me in the end. As founding prime minister, I need to lead and develop a team of policy advisors to help these people to grow. I will take the lead. I will be the architect. With the exalted title Superintendent General of Indian Affairs. We need to assimilate them into civilized society so they’re able to get along with regular people. We don’t understand their language so we have to teach them proper English. Their customs are foreign to us so we have to teach them our civilized culture and customs. They have nothing to teach us. We have to separate them from their parents else if they stay at home they may excel at reading and writing but still remain savages at heart. That way they can acquire the tastes of civilized people, like us. In the end they’ll appreciate this and be thankful. As a start, we have to separate and secure the children and start the process immediately. We will create an organized system of federal schools for Indigenous children. We will dress them in proper uniforms and set fire to their traditional dress. They will thank me when it’s all over. As an added feature we can then take over their vast northern territories for future colonization. It will take an all-out effort to civilize these northern savages and interrupt their life ways.
Excerpts from the Truth and Reconciliation Report
Isaac Daniels, A survivor:
“I didn’t understand a word, because I spoke Cree. Cree was the main language in our family. So my dad was kind of angry. I kept seeing him pointing to that Indian agent. So that night we were going to bed, it was just a one-room shack we all lived in, and I heard my dad talking to my mom there, and he was kind of crying, but he was talking in Cree now. He said that, “It’s either residential school for my boys, or I go to jail.” He said that in Cree. So, I overheard him. So, I said the next morning, we all got up, and I said, “Well, I’m going to residential school,” because I didn’t want my dad to go to jail.”
Piita Irniq, a survivor:
“... When I was a little boy, growing up to be a young boy at that time, my other memories included walking on the land with my father. My father was my mentor. He, he was a great hunter. So, I would go out with him on the land, walking in search of caribou, and I would watch him each time he caught a caribou, and I would learn by observing. As Inuit, I learned a long, long time ago that you learn by observation, and that’s what I was doing as a little boy becoming a young man at that particular period of time.”
What are you prepared to do?
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
