I hope I never become one of those people who endlessly criticizes everything but never offer up a solution or an alternative method to do things.
Every opposition party for as long as I remember puts forward the idea the government of the day is failing to recruit enough doctors to work in PEI. I have confidence that whichever party forms the government they are doing what they can to fix this problem, but it’s never solved. If the reasons for the outflow and the difficulty in recruiting have been identified the steps being taken to remediate it are continually failing. Consider this, despite the best of intentions if you keep doing the same thing and it’s not working what makes anyone think doing it again will produce a different result. I might offer something to take the pressure off PEI’s resident doctors.
Surely we can come up with some kind of model to allow skilled professionals from other countries to provide services, particularly in rural settings. Depending upon the level of training or specialization couldn’t we develop a model that would initially place these doctors’ scope of practice somewhere between a Nurse Practioner and a fully accredited doctor into clinics and emergency rooms? I can appreciate the licensing procedures employed by the College of Physicians and Surgeons on PEI are in place to ensure the quality of medical care we receive. But it also restricts the possibility of doctors receiving their training in non-Canadian universities and hospitals from working here.
According to statistics supplied by Time Magazine research in 2018, there were 50,000 Cuban health care professionals practicing in 67 countries around the world. That includes not only doctors but nurses as well. I am pretty sure there isn’t anything special with the anatomies of Prince Edward Islanders that would eliminate them from filling positions here on PEI.
Incidentally the Cuban medical program is modeled after European medical schools. Cuba offers the same three levels of education for nurses as in the United States. Nurses have the option of the 5-year baccalaureate entry-level degree, a master’s degree (with specialization in a specific area), or a PhD in nursing. Of particular interest would be the use of Cuban doctors in emergency rooms as teams from Cuba are quite often some of the first ones on scene when there is a disastrous event somewhere in the world. Incidentally Cuba was one of the first countries to offer the deployment of medical teams to care for victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Canada and Cuba have long enjoyed a special relationship so why not send our Minister of Health with a few PEI doctors to Cuba and see if there are any opportunities to increase the supply of medical practitioners here on PEI. I am sure they would be glad to come. Sometimes you have to think outside the box to solve a problem.
