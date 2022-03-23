The Town of Souris is washing away. Historically, PEI’s coastline has eroded by more than two feet each year, but as sea levels rise, storm surges persist, and winter sea ice decreases, the erosion rate is intensifying. The province has declared accelerated erosion a definitive coastal hazard. As the cliff encroaches within just feet of Main Street, such urgency leaves little time for mitigation techniques. Not only does this cause concern for residents’ safety, but it also presents fear for the state of Souris’ economy.
The natural landscape that Souris is built upon ultimately keeps our economy alive. Without the vision and value for the environment from our municipal government, Souris’ tourism industry is sure to plummet. Frankly, the fence that once surrounded Souris lighthouse is proof that our community leaders are choosing to put Band-Aids on a bullet wound. We cannot divert the problem any longer; if not, climate displacement is inevitable.
Souris’ Official Plan fails to acknowledge any impacts of coastal erosion, flooding, or sea level rise. Equally concerning is the ignorance of environmental management within the 31 differing town committees. Our town council lacks the foresight and initiative for environmental hazards that we, as community members, are owed. It is no longer a question of whether climate change poses problems for our town. Rather, when will the Town of Souris address their negligence to this issue? In the economic interest of Souris and for the safety of residents, our municipal government must act before it is too late.
