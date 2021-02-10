Dear Editor:
I love my farm. I love my farm more than I love money. This farm has always provided enough for me and my family for generations and that is good enough.
I am an old man and I’m going to die soon. I am going to create a private land trust, hopefully there are a few other farmers out there who will do the same thing. Basically some kid will get this farm for free under the condition it is farmed, not detrimentally, and the land stays in agriculture. It will not go to the oil company that is buying up all the land in my neighborhood.
It’s a minefield to start a land trust but please consider it if you love your farm. The tricky part will be finding a lawyer who won’t steal the farm from me or the next person. One lawyer tried once already. It is also very telling when you think of how many lawyers have been working diligently to circumvent the Lands Protection Act - yup ... minefield.
There is no point in good people counting on the province to do anything like this. Even if they did create a land bank they would eventually hand any good land over to the oil company like they hand them everything else.
Land issues were never on the premier’s radar until the NFU made it an issue and then he only gave it lip service. If Prince Edward Islanders want a better use of their land resource, they will have to toss out King and the Conservatives and start over with a party the oil company can’t manipulate. Until then, hopefully, the smart old guys may think about private land trusts to save a few farms from the oil company.
Ranald MacFarlane,
Fernwood
