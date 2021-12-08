I believe you should be able to hunt on Sunday because that could be somebody’s day off, and for guys, or girls, who are really big into hunting they wouldn’t have a day to hunt with their friends and family.
For young people like me, Saturday is the only day to spend time with friends and family to harvest birds. For example, my brother and I wanted to go for a partridge hunt out in the backwoods with our father but he works in the woods on Saturday too. Sunday is our only option to have father-son time. But under the hunting laws and regulations of Prince Edward Island, you legally cannot hunt on Sunday. We are one of only a few provinces in Canada that aren’t permitted to hunt on Sundays.
My second reason is that someone else’s religion should not have the right to affect the way Prince Edward Island hunting laws work. For example, people would rather not hear gunshots while they are going into church, but church mass usually starts at 10 am and ends at around 12 o’clock but most hunters start early around 6:30 am to 7 am and usually end around 9:30 am.
Out of 164,000 people living on PEI, around 33,000 are over age 65 and some are known to get angry and give you a hard time.
In conclusion, I believe hunting should be permitted on PEI on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.