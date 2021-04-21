As a resident of East Point, I would like to comment on IRAC hearing PEI Energy vs. Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings in regard to the denial by council of the special permit application to add seven more wind turbines.
Steven Myers, who was minister of transportation, energy and infrastructure in September 2019, said “I don’t want to leave it in the air that there’s a possibility that we’re not going there.We think the whole project’s in order and as we move through the steps, we will be able to pass them. Our homework is done and the plan is set.”
The process of approval seemed to be a foregone conclusion by Steven Myers, even though the EIA submissions did not close until January 2020. The completed application of the PEI Energy Corporation was not received until last August. Natalie Jameson Minister of Environment Water and Climate Change, announced approval of the Environment Impact Assessment on September 2, subject to 17 conditions.
As part of our RMEK Official Plan, 3.16.1 refers to “appropriate size and scale to the Municipality”. These seven proposed wind turbines will be 60 storeys high. There are no structures on PEI or Atlantic Canada that I could find that are 60 or more storeys high currently. My question, do you think that these seven wind turbines (574 feet) are appropriate in size and scale to our beautiful PEI viewscape?
The council voted no to the permit after careful review and now we find our council’s decision is appealed by the PEI Energy Corporation.
I would like to thank our council of RMEK for their hard work during these past two years. They reviewed many documents, listened to the numerous presentations of residents and interest groups. Over 100 residents had signed a letter against the turbines.
Sincerely,
Karen Cheverie-Bergeron
