I was shocked to read the letter entitled, ‘Make things right Health PEI’ talking about the state of Souris Colville Manor.

My grandmother was a resident of the care home before her passing last year. After reading this letter I felt I needed to speak up and I encourage others to as well. Her care was exemplary. I don’t live in this province and the fear of putting your loved one in a care home is real but not for a second did our family have concerns for her care. Administration went out of their way to make sure we and other families felt heard.

