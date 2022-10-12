I was shocked to read the letter entitled, ‘Make things right Health PEI’ talking about the state of Souris Colville Manor.
My grandmother was a resident of the care home before her passing last year. After reading this letter I felt I needed to speak up and I encourage others to as well. Her care was exemplary. I don’t live in this province and the fear of putting your loved one in a care home is real but not for a second did our family have concerns for her care. Administration went out of their way to make sure we and other families felt heard.
Every day I thanked God that my grandma could be in Souris Manor and on the day she passed, the only feeling I was left with was gratitude that she got to spend her last days there. COVID has rocked everyone’s world and I cannot imagine the pressure administration must have been under from families, staff and their own policies and managers they had to make happy. I want to stress the need for human compassion when looking at any situations that occurred during the pandemic, a time where everyone was struggling at work and at home.
Thank you Souris Manor for making such a difficult time easier for our family. I know there are many other families that feel the same love for you. I’m so sad to hear such awful things said in a town that was once love.
