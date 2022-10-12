Fiona was a destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that impacted portions of the Caribbean and eastern Canada. It was the strongest and most costly tropical or post-tropical storm to hit Canada on record - Wikipedia.
Nine days after Fiona, PEI residents without power were alarmed at the pace of response. Kim Griffin, a spokesperson for Maritime Electric said on Monday that most of the Island should have power by Sunday, October 2. Seniors’ homes are on the “priority list” she said, adding the main reason for the delay was fallen trees on the utility’s infrastructure. - Atlantic News, October 3
“We’re not looking for praise at all,” Ms Griffin said. “We just want to get the job done for you and get the power back on.”
PEI Premier Dennis King said, “I think we’re learning a lot about ourselves in a difficulty like this and hopefully we can use that to be prepared in the future.”
Over 200 crews from on and off PEI have safely restored power to approximately 74,000 customers. (The total number of customers on PEI is 86,000). The destruction caused by the hurricane was felt Island wide, and this is the largest storm response in our company history. People are helping from Newfoundland to Fortis, British Columbia, and committed to working until power is restored. - Maritime Electric, October 6.
Personally, I would like to thank all those line workers for coming from near and far - leaving your families behind to come to our Island and shed your light on us. You left your wives, husbands and children and the comfort of your home so we could have power. For this I am ever grateful.
I have learned when you help others you are helping yourself. The sense of gratitude brings a peace and joy that’s hard to explain.
In Matthew 5:6 Jesus said, “Let your light shine before people, so they can see the good things you do and praise your Father (God) who is in heaven.”
Sometimes helping others is as simple as living an honest and faithful life. By living thoughtfully and honouring God with your words and actions, you can inspire someone to help themselves by doing the same.
Thanks to all electric power workers for sharing your light with our dark Island.
