Fiona was a destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that impacted portions of the Caribbean and eastern Canada. It was the strongest and most costly tropical or post-tropical storm to hit Canada on record - Wikipedia.

Nine days after Fiona, PEI residents without power were alarmed at the pace of response. Kim Griffin, a spokesperson for Maritime Electric said on Monday that most of the Island should have power by Sunday, October 2. Seniors’ homes are on the “priority list” she said, adding the main reason for the delay was fallen trees on the utility’s infrastructure. - Atlantic News, October 3

