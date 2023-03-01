Are we about to see political history repeated in 2023 in Prince Edward Island? Like today, there were rumours back then of a snap election call circulating as early as the spring of 2019. Back then, many Islanders assumed the legislature would first be recalled and a budget presented and debated, all of which would take at least a few weeks into April. So the earliest date for an election would be mid-May. However, then premier MacLauchlan decided he would pull the plug on March 26, before the legislature was recalled. The election date was set for April 23, the day after Easter Monday. Today, the same scenario is developing. The Dennis King Conservative government will not present a budget, and he will drop the writ the day after the Canada Winter Games concludes. We could be facing a provincial election before the end of March. So, why the rush?
In his news conference when the premier was asked about the possibility of an early election call, he said he would call an election “if it was needed.” The only party that “needs” an election now is the King Conservatives. One would think the other parties are, understandably, not ready for an election. Yes, they will all be ready by the first day of the campaign, and they all will do their best to attract candidates so every party would be able to present a full slate of candidates in all 27 districts, but meanwhile the premier can gleefully rub his hands together and with that twinkle in his eye announce the Conservatives have their team ready to go. Well, good for him.
We have to see this tactic as very undemocratic. But King would disagree. Yes, the premier has the ability to visit the Lieutenant Governor at any time to request the dissolution of the legislature and request a new election. What he is basically saying is the Conservatives can no longer govern, the legislature has to be dissolved, and a new government elected. Of course, King and his Conservatives have been deluded into thinking they are going to use this undemocratic tactic to their advantage.
Behind the scenes, the Conservatives have fudged with the PEI Elections Act to compel election workers to work longer hours without breaks and, even worse, to avoid having to pay them holiday pay for working over the Easter weekend. Good tactic there, King.
And while the Conservatives are once again bending the laws of our province behind the scenes, there is an amazing responsive plan being put in place by the Official Opposition Green Party of PEI. Candidates are being nominated, policy is being developed through consultations with affected Islanders, and materials are being created and printed. Social media campaigns are ready to go.
PEI Greens have had an impressive record of working to introduce legislation and motions dealing with many aspects of Island life; such as ground-breaking legislation governing Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) in cases of sexual harassment and discrimination, sick-leave provisions that would have allowed Islanders to take time away from work when they are ill, and a moratorium on renovictions, while continuing to push for a provincial Rental Registry. PEI Greens have advocated for better health care and better health outcomes for all Islanders. And while Premier King plays cheerleader-in-chief for the Canada Winter Games, the province’s health care system crumbles before him.
Since becoming the Official Opposition in 2019, the Green caucus has demonstrated its commitment to governance that has always had the best interests of all Islanders in mind and at heart. The Green caucus has taken a stand - and will continue to stand - against the threats to our coastline, our land, water and the natural environment of this beautiful island we all call home.
If we go back once again to 2019, when Premier MacLauchlan announced the province would be going to the polls, he made a point of criticizing both Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Conservative leader Dennis King. UPEI political scientist Don Desserud wrote that MacLauchlan tried to attack Bevan-Baker’s Greens by saying they “were offering untested policies and foreign ideas.” Desserud said this was a “not too subtle reminder that Bevan-Baker is not from PEI.” And, according to MacLauchlan, King led a party that sought to divide Islanders; “The PCs,” he said, “were a divisive party.” Well, we all know what happened to MacLauchlan and the PEI Liberals. One wonders if they will ever recover.
As for the PCs, I want to confirm to readers that I have deliberately referred to them as Conservatives throughout this letter. There is nothing progressive about the Islander’s version of conservatism. Nothing. Just think about the fiasco at Point Deroche. They broke the rules to allow that monstrosity to be built. It never would have happened if Greens were the government. These Conservatives don’t want to conserve this place. They give it away piece by piece, acre by acre, every day. Since 2001, more than 20 per cent of the province’s agricultural land has been lost. And no one is tracking where it is going. No one is tracking this. Think about that. No one. Farmers think it could be because some of them are allowing the land to return to forest, but most think the majority is going to residential and commercial development.
And what about this thing MacLauchlan made reference to about Peter Bevan-Baker not being from PEI? Seriously? Is that still a thing here? Yes, he wasn’t born here, if that’s what he meant. He is from Scotland, and the last time I checked there are just over 38 per cent of Islanders who are of Scottish descent. So he is in good company. I’ve always wondered how long you have to live here to be considered an Islander. Perhaps you just have to be born here to claim that distinction. I know that’s the way they do it over in Newfoundland, but even they acknowledge the natal claim gets to be a tired and silly argument when it comes to selecting those who would be our representatives and our leaders. Like when is a new potato no longer new? Peter Bevan-Baker has spent a very good part of his adult life here in PEI. (Or is it ‘on’ PEI? I never know.) He has represented the people of New Haven-Rocky Point since 2015, and his commitment to Green politics spans more than 20 years. He is the most experienced leader in the legislature. His party is solidly behind him. Greens are a government in waiting. Greens will make a difference. They will do politics differently and they will make a difference for the people of Prince Edward Island. Every one of their candidates loves this place and they want to make it better. They want to help heal the wounds that threaten this place. In 2023, Islanders can make a difference, and they can do it with their ballot.
