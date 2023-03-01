Are we about to see political history repeated in 2023 in Prince Edward Island? Like today, there were rumours back then of a snap election call circulating as early as the spring of 2019. Back then, many Islanders assumed the legislature would first be recalled and a budget presented and debated, all of which would take at least a few weeks into April. So the earliest date for an election would be mid-May. However, then premier MacLauchlan decided he would pull the plug on March 26, before the legislature was recalled. The election date was set for April 23, the day after Easter Monday. Today, the same scenario is developing. The Dennis King Conservative government will not present a budget, and he will drop the writ the day after the Canada Winter Games concludes. We could be facing a provincial election before the end of March. So, why the rush?

In his news conference when the premier was asked about the possibility of an early election call, he said he would call an election “if it was needed.” The only party that “needs” an election now is the King Conservatives. One would think the other parties are, understandably, not ready for an election. Yes, they will all be ready by the first day of the campaign, and they all will do their best to attract candidates so every party would be able to present a full slate of candidates in all 27 districts, but meanwhile the premier can gleefully rub his hands together and with that twinkle in his eye announce the Conservatives have their team ready to go. Well, good for him.

