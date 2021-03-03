We are deeply disturbed by the continuing debate over the expansion of the wind farm at East Point.
When the Regional Municipality of Eastern Kings voted against the expansion on October 22, 2020 by a 3-1 vote, councillors made reference to RMEK’s official plan, the bylaws, as well as community feedback. The council consists of duly-elected members from the community who represent us.
The PEI Energy Corporation and Carl Brothers, General Manager of Frontier Power Systems, who was awarded the tender for the expansion, are unhappy with this decision. One wonders, as well, how our Minister of Environment feels, as he stated his support publicly, prior to the vote.
The PEI Energy Corporation has launched an appeal with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission against The Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings. This is a concern for all municipalities on PEI. If the provincial government is allowed to undermine our right to govern ourselves, then what happens?
Let this local municipality govern by respecting its NO vote.
Thank you.
Donna C. Dixon, East Baltic
Susan Sherwood, Red Point
It seems to me that it's time to stop just making gestures about stopping global warming and climate deterioration and to personally do your part, setting selfishness aside. If concerns about 'property values' are the issue - or just being resistant to change of any sort - then how are we going to make the future something to look forward to at all? It's not as though the proposal was for building a spent atomic fuel dump there. It was to install a proven green alternative to the current untenable sources of power. Self interest - and again, selfishness - really have to be set aside for the good of the majority.
