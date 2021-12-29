Yes, in PEI everyone seems related. Apparently, so are a lot of things. Does this now mean that ‘leaving for health reasons’ is the same reason as ‘leaving to spend more time with my family?’ This certainly seems to be the case at UPEI, where the Island’s worst kept secret is finally out in the open.
UPEI economics professor Jim Sentance was on the Board of Governors when Alaa Abd-El-Aziz’s contract was renewed in 2015. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Sentance. “The board weighed the president’s achievements to date in the position “versus this one obvious character flaw that erupted into an incident.”
He added that there was “concern about an image problem for the university.” He concluded that the board decided “the damage had already been done and the renewal should go ahead - as long as nothing else happened.”
This is an incredible statement by Professor Sentance. “An incident” - “Concern about an image problem for the university” - “As long as nothing else happened.”
If nothing else happened, what else needed to happen? Obviously none of the members of the board had a daughter involved in - “an incident” - then they would understand the meaning of trauma and depression.
This decision by his committee set the precedent of sweeping these ‘incidents’ under the rug. Following, hiring committees concluded either that 1) There were no ‘incidents’ or 2) these matters had been suitably addressed. But not so.
The original Board of Governors of that decision should be censured - if still at the university. They were obviously not competent to fulfill their mandate.
I can only hope the tenure of UPEI’s President Alaa Abd-El-Aziz be subject to a complete forensic, economic, examination. Especially under ‘miscellaneous expenditures.’
Now, once ‘recovered’, with a clean slate - ex-president ‘Big Al’ can use UPEI as a recommendation for future employment.
I wonder, does retiring for health reasons offer the same severance package as getting booted out?
