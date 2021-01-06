Boy oh boy, will we miss him. The 45th president. What a card, always kidding around. He used to come down that elevator from his high tower and mingle and ramble on, using the simplest of words so as not to confuse anyone. We were in awe, this man of high education and noble bearing. I was on duty at the door pointing folks coming and going in the right direction, his direction.
And boy, could he talk ... and talk. Waving his hands, jutting his jaw forward and fixing his gaze if he sensed a response that may impede that free-flow of wisdom. What a card. All the while chomping on a quarter pounder, with fries and Coke, the works.
A good old boy, he was.
He talked a lot of that gold-plated toilet seat he would spend a lot of time on just thinking and pondering. Boy, the stories he told.
So, we were thrilled when he announced from atop that elevator he was running for president. Made the announcement with wife in tow. With adoring staff and workers.
With heads bowed and eyes darting back and forth at each other to make sure we were clapping on cue. We got extra on that day. Still waiting to get paid.
What a showman. And he proved it. On so many occasions.
Well, there was that time when he made fun of that physically disabled reporter. Typical Trump, just joking around. In that good old boy way. We sure miss his shenanigans and well-crafted speeches. Like the time he called all Mexicans rapists. No stopping him in full rhetorical flight.
An extraordinary businessman.
Well, there were stories of him hiding his millions and paying no tax. Squandering his inheritance. Writing off huge losses and getting a lot of money from the government like he was on welfare. Just like us. A man of the people.
He was a happily married man with a beautiful wife and family.
Well, there was that time he had all those young women. Grabbing them where he shouldn’t and paying them to keep quiet. And him cheating on his wife. What a trickster. Always the family man.
He could tell a whopper with the best of them.
And those hilarious antics while he was president.
He knew more about warfare than his generals. A keen and nuanced strategist, always thinking ahead. Always taking care of the troops.
Well, there was that time when he called them suckers and losers.
And that time when he pulled out the troops and let his allies and friends get killed. What a jokester. Always kidding around. He didn’t believe in war, having evaded the draft. Always thinking of others. Never at a loss for military strategy.
What a practical joker. Always pulling pranks.
Except when he managed that COVID thing. He tweeted that because of his adept maneuvers and caring attitude only twenty million folks got infected, with hundreds of thousands succumbing. Could have been completely avoided if only they had swallowed some bleach. Always thinking and strategizing. And making sure his medical team kept well informed.
Thick scheming to overturn the election result with his crack legal team. He just never gives up even in spite of overwhelming odds. Such an admirable trait. Experts be damned.
And he kept us spellbound. Those tall tales just poured out like free booze at an office party.
Like that time when he fired all his cabinet folks. Their advice just couldn’t align with those well-crafted fairy tales of his.
What a fairy tale president! He could relate a tall tale better than anyone I know, just make it up on the fly. Talented and gifted, he was. That gold seated toilet held him in good stead.
Based on an enviable record of accomplishment I’m just incapable of understanding why he wasn’t re-elected. We’ll miss him.
That tall tale president. A real card. Life just won’t be the same.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
