Music is a global language/market and with the internet the global possibilities are at your fingertips.
Example, among many Distrokid types of global helpers will put your songs/music on as many as 22 music platforms for as little as $29 etc.
Examples of global platforms: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tic Tok, etc, etc.
Radio stations like Cashbox radio in Toronto (and I hope many others) provide an effective/simple music/song submission form/process to attract and support new songwriters, producers, singers and future listening audience members, etc.
Major local radio stations: CBC, Ocean 100, 93 CFBC, Hot 105.5, Live 365, etc have exceptionally complicated song submission processes (if they are interested at all).
Note: You’ve got to think and act globally (through the internet) just like all of the successful global music industry major bands, songwriters, singers, musicians, promoters, etc - especially the big bands that do major concerts, world tours and market significant amounts of record recordings, sales and distribution, globally.
Music industry song promotion is a challenging and complicated process/activity that brings with it a great opportunity to enjoy a significant learning curve for any interested individuals. Enjoy it and have a good one and one for me.
James Halstrum,
Montague
