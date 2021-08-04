Dear Editor,
In many nations, overseas students are considered as a category for whom increasing tuition costs are becoming highly contentious. For your information, I am in one of those categories and wish to speak up on this topic.
Likewise, governmental academic institutions in almost half of the Organization for Economic Corporation and development (OECD) nations set additional educational expenses for native and international students who are enrolled in the same courses.
International education contributes significantly to Canada’s economic development. Overseas students in Canada invested nearly $21.6 billion on schooling, housing, and other costs and supported over 170,000 Canadian jobs.
Presently, more than half of all international students in Canada come from two regions of the world: India and China. Furthermore, foreign students are concentrated in Canada’s major cities. Engaging students from a broader range of nations and a more extensive range of locations and institutions would promote long-term prosperity in Canada’s foreign education industry and more evenly spread the advantages across the country.
After reading this, one can imagine how many international students have erased their dream to study abroad or discontinued their studies midway and went back to their home country as they could not bear the foreign educational fees.
As an international student, I sometimes think, how easier it could have been if our expenses were the same as the domestic students. I am requesting all the authorities to read this message and open a gate for many foreign students, who want to pursue their career goals or opportunities abroad.
Alana Jose,
UPEI student
