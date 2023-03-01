I was scrolling through Hansard recently in search of information on land use planning when I came upon this statement made on the 3rd of May, 2022 by Premier Dennis King in response to an opposition member’s criticism: “This is the most open and transparent government in the history of PEI.”

This statement could have been argued to carry a kernel of validity in the early days of the King government when words like inclusion and consensus were flowing freely from every source. Since then, a pair of by-election wins have spawned a majority government. The proverbial moat has been flooded and the drawbridge cinched up tight. Entrance is by invitation only and the spigots of information have been firmly closed. Questions and requests for meetings with ministers and senior bureaucrats by Islanders, organizations and members of the press routinely complied with now are unacknowledged. Release of any information from any given department requires approval of said department’s communication officer. Reports from various sectors though completed are not released to the public. Updates on policy, regulation development and possible legislative amendments are completed behind closed doors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.