I was scrolling through Hansard recently in search of information on land use planning when I came upon this statement made on the 3rd of May, 2022 by Premier Dennis King in response to an opposition member’s criticism: “This is the most open and transparent government in the history of PEI.”
This statement could have been argued to carry a kernel of validity in the early days of the King government when words like inclusion and consensus were flowing freely from every source. Since then, a pair of by-election wins have spawned a majority government. The proverbial moat has been flooded and the drawbridge cinched up tight. Entrance is by invitation only and the spigots of information have been firmly closed. Questions and requests for meetings with ministers and senior bureaucrats by Islanders, organizations and members of the press routinely complied with now are unacknowledged. Release of any information from any given department requires approval of said department’s communication officer. Reports from various sectors though completed are not released to the public. Updates on policy, regulation development and possible legislative amendments are completed behind closed doors.
Government’s ongoing role in the Point Deroche development provides a worthwhile workshop on the role of its unique version of transparency in today’s PEI. This project was kicked into gear in September of 2020 and immediately required an exemption from the Land Protection Act’s non-resident regulations. This passed through IRAC and was granted by Cabinet. There were no explanations given for this exemption. Subsequently the Environmental Protection Act and the Planning Act both directly applied to the proposed development. Each carry rigorous regulatory structures which it clearly did not comply with. This notwithstanding, all the necessary permits were provided through variances, exemptions and application of ill begotten ‘working policies’ embedded somewhere within the current bureaucracy. Throughout this process there were no valid oversight mechanisms brought to bear. There was no public engagement. The applicable framework for the decisions made was not part of the public record. No one in government feels comfortable talking about this project nor are they willing to display any accountability for it.
A more complete picture of the process which led to this development on Point Deroche is developing due to engaged citizens and members of the press instigating FOIPs to access information germane to it which, up to this point was withheld from the public. What can we do as Islanders to bring accountability and true transparency back into our government? It must become a topic that is brought up on every doorstep as the coming election gives us access to every party’s candidates. Another avenue would be to compel those ministers and senior civil servants responsible for providing the Point Deroche development the required permits to justify their actions in a courtroom.
When Premier King refers to ‘transparency’ perhaps a secondary definition from Dictionary.com may be more applicable: “Easily seen through, recognized or detected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.