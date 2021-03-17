With a sneak announcement, the provincial government has politicized health care and slain Canada’s public health system. As MLAs determined who had summer jobs on highways, government now determines who has a doctor and who does not.
In the annual address to rotary, with friendly ease, Premier King stated people who do not have a family doctor should not expect to ever have one. Two-tier health system was a bad idea when the Green Party proposed it and a worse idea when adopted by the King government. With no election mandate, no throne speech mention, with no debate in the legislature, with no policy paper, no medical evidence, no press release or front page story and in the middle of a pandemic when no public meetings, public discussion or public protest is possible, Premier King relegates Medicare to a two-tier system. In one sentence he destroys the hard-won pride of Canada - Medicare and the Canada Health Act - shame. The premier’s mantra “it’s all about people” and ‘kindness’ is simply fictional storytelling by a master storyteller.
Many studies illustrate easy access to a family physician has better health outcomes and more economical operation of the medical system. If ‘health teams’ are a good idea then the premier, ministers, MLAs, MPs, senators and managers in government should lead the way and join a ‘health team’ instead of forcing unfortunate people to be involuntarily designated to have no family doctor. None of those privileged ‘leaders’ proposing the ‘health teams’ will give up their family doctor - is that not hypocritical?
In London, Ontario the director of homelessness has deemed health care without a regular physician is inadequate for homeless people and yet on PEI, Health PEI deems this to be system improvement. This is the height of incompetence.
The negative impacts of ‘health teams’ will be most heavily realized by people living in rural communities, Indigenous people, and Canadians moving to PEI. Premier King is playing into the hands of the medical cartel, those doctors, bureaucrats, and health professionals who work in the health system and benefit from a shortage of doctors. There is no valid reason why Canada does not have an adequate number of people trained to operate its medical system. We have enough intelligent people, know-how and financial resources to train doctors for everyone. Tax rates are equal, but everyone does not receive equal service and this is inherently wrong. The reason there is a shortage of doctors and nurses is poor leadership, mismanagement, and politics. Good leadership works to train more doctors and health care professionals until we have enough.
Two-tier health care is most likely unlawful, a breach of the Canada Health Act, a violation of the Charter of Rights, nationally and internationally and it is terrible, incompetent, and visionless health care. What is the position of Island MLAs and Island Members of Parliament on this breach of the Canada Health Act? Do they oppose it? Do they support it? Or will they try to dodge it? For those Canadians who think every Canadian deserves a doctor, with your voice and with your vote, do not let this autocratic decision stand. The matter must be successfully challenged.
Premier King, be kind, provide a doctor for everyone. We can do better.
Alan E. MacPhee,
Islandwide Health Care Access
