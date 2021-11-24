The King government’s medical faculty at UPEI announcement is a step forward that offers hope of future physician supply for Islanders. The accompanying affirmation of an increase in seats at the Faculty of Nursing was also a welcomed lifeline to bolster our understaffed health care team.
Since the October 8th King statement, logistical issues regarding capacity building have been identified by Dr Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI, and understandable questions have emerged from the overworked medical community. Meanwhile, 20,000 Islanders await a family physician, and rural emergency rooms are threatened with closure.
Nurse practitioners, pharmacists with increased scope of practice, and paramedics are trying to lessen the health care service void, but present medical needs and bridging to the medical faculty will require:
1) An immediate accelerated physician recruitment strategy, to close the present unacceptable family doctor access gap, and ease pressure on the overburdened physician complement.
2) A sharp increase in Island medical residency positions, now at five, must increase to 20 over the next six years to serve intermediate medical service needs, and transition to the medical school requirements of the 2027 graduating class.
A robust physician recruitment and retention program requires meaningful exit interviews with doctors moving on to identify gaps in our system and curb potential outward flux, succession planning to prevent predictable service gaps, assistance with foreign educated physicians living on the Island struggling to integrate into our medical system, and expanding our physician search to European countries with more favourable physician-patient ratios where doctors may be seeking opportunities to practice in Canada.
The quadrupling of our medical residency positions from five to 20 will require much more than the hollow announcement of two new positions offered by former Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward in 2020, which have yet to materialize. Needed additional medical residency positions will require appropriate resources and compensation for participating physician preceptors, possibly including experienced doctors from the aforementioned accelerated recruitment program.
The King government has already committed resources for the physical infrastructure of the UPEI Medical Faculty, and yes, the other two essential pillars, accelerated recruitment and increased residency positions, necessitate comparable support.
Strategic partnership with the federal government is both essential and available, given Prime Minister Trudeau’s pledge to boost health care personnel. Federal Island MPs Robert Morrissey and Sean Casey have assured their support for the medical faculty, and no doubt will be joined by freshman MP Heath MacDonald and cabinet Minister Lawrence MacAulay to fulfill Island health care needs.
Dr Herb Dickieson,
O’Leary
