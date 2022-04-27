Over the past year or two, I’ve heard from many employers that they cannot find workers. I don’t think that the problem is the lack of workers, instead I think that it’s the compensation. Many people have been looking for a job but have not found one that has proper compensation.
Many employers complain that no one wants to work, but when you’re offering an over qualified individual minimum wage, when they can get similar amounts drawing CERB, you’re not going to get as many workers. In order for employers to get people to work for them, they need to accept that the work they are asking for will require a certain amount of pay, and that when they complain about bad workers; they need to look at what they are giving compared to what they are getting back.
Some employers need to realize they are lucky to get the workers they have, considering what they are offering for their worker’s time. Minimum wage gets you minimum effort and if you’re not happy with that, maybe what you’re asking for is too much for the reward. If a post secondary degree is required for your job offering and you’re only offering minimum wage or slightly higher, that is the answer to why you don’t have any workers. A degree is something that people have to spend thousands of dollars and hours on and that shouldn’t be a requirement if you’re getting paid less than $15 an hour.
