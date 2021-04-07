Dear Editor,
Efficiency PEI, a government program, is doing great work helping Islanders in numerous ways to reduce their carbon footprint and build a better tomorrow. An example of their work is encouraging us to find ways to reduce our water consumption. In the Kent sales flyer for the week of March 14, there was a Water Sense dual flush toilet advertised with an Efficiency PEI $75 instant rebate. The toilet met EPA criteria.
How does that action match up with the same government department giving grandfathered access to the agricultural sector through holding ponds (many existing and many just built since December 2020 without permits or environmental studies) that are filled with water pumped from wells? I believe most of those ponds have been and will be used in the potato sector, and in particular, those supplying potatoes for French fry processing. Apparently, to achieve one inch of water per application, approximately 26,000 gallons/acre needs to be pumped. So, if we stop to think about every processing acre irrigated numerous times throughout a growing season the amount of water pumped is mind boggling.
It is going to take a lot of low flow toilets to offset that sector’s water consumption. Consumers concerned about climate change need to be asking themselves if they are willing to gamble our water supply for the perfect sized French fry.
Carol Carragher,
a concerned Islander,
Cumberland
