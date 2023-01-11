Our lives are composed of major and minor beginnings and endings every day, week, month, year.
The first and biggest major beginning, in our lives is our birth. Of course, our biggest major ending is our death.
Every life on earth is different, however, the outcome of every life on earth remains the same.
We are creatures of expectation and habits and can be taken by surprise when an unexpected ending interrupts and changes our planned beginnings and endings at anytime.
We also carry baggage from our early years, our culture, our parental upbringing, our religions and surroundings etc.
We must, while growing up and reaching adulthood, develop our own personal code of positive conduct and unpack all of the excess and unnecessary baggage from our earlier years and locations. We can get over the negative elements from our past and we can assure our loved ones of a positive family experience.
Repeating our regrets over and over and blaming others for their outcomes and our present condition becomes our way of avoiding our responsibility as human beings, adults, parents and community members.
We have been given free will and must live our lives within the laws of the land in order to be a positive model to our children, our friends, family and for all of our associates and community citizens.
We must, also, do our best to not bring shame to our family name through negative or destructive, rebellious behaviours and unlawful activities or aggressive hateful actions, especially, against others who are not like us = racism and supremacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.