It was a good public relations try on the part of the Federation of Agriculture president, Ron Maynard, in his op-ed defense of the increasing construction of holding ponds by some in the agricultural sector (Guardian March 17). Mr. Maynard tried selling the idea that holding ponds are a more holistic approach for what he called supplemental agricultural irrigation. Holistic is such a powerful word, because it means to see the big picture. When used in reference to the environment, it means seeing the whole and its interconnections and taking an integrated approach to environmental management and sustainability.
Unfortunately, Mr. Maynard undermined his own argument with his justification as to why some were making the choices they have. It didn’t appear holistic, but rather self-serving in fear of the bottom line.
Mr. Maynard is right. We do need to holistically address the viability of food production in this province; especially the french fry industry. So if the Federation of Agriculture is in truth serious about a holistic approach, what will be its actions going forward? Will it use its influence to end deforestation to make way for more farm land and to end the destructive practice of removing tree lines and hedgerows to increase the acreage of fields for larger machinery and irrigation equipment? Because of its leadership will Islanders see a replanting of hedgerows and trees that are known to cut down wind and soil erosion and hold that water the industry is so desperate for? Will we see the continuation of strip farming when irrigation comes into play? Through the work of the Federation, will we stop seeing attempts to get exceptions under the crop rotation law so the Irving contracts can be filled? Will we see real crop rotations and an effort to move away from such heavy dependency on monoculture farming? All of which will reduce the need for irrigation.
Because Mr. Maynard, that is what the holistic approach is about. It is not just freely taking another resource. It is time to stop talking as though climate change is something the world has done to us, and instead acknowledge it is something humans have done to the world. That includes farmers and the farming practices they have been sold and which apparently some want to hang onto at their own detriment.
And if the Federation of Agriculture really wants a holistic approach, will it call out its own members who circumvent the Lands Protection Act at a cost to other farmers? Will it address the french fry processor who has put itself in direct competition with farmers? Will it start holding government accountable for their role in allowing corporations to control the industry at the expense of many Island farmers, and our environmental resources? Hopefully, the Federation is serious about a real holistic approach, because there is a saying Mr. Maynard, “When we take what isn’t ours, it doesn’t last.”
Byron Petrie
Green Meadows
