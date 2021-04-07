Kudo’s to Mr (Felix) Walker for his donations to the (Montague) Lions and the Ronald MacDonald House after winning the King of Clubs. What an amazing and generous gesture - the embodiment of a true Islander.
Bonnie Bertelsen,
Souris
