This story was told to me about a boy whose sister needed a blood transfusion. The doctor explained that she had the same disease the boy had recovered from two years earlier. Her only chance of recovery was a transfusion from someone who had previously conquered the disease. Since the two children had the same rare blood type the boy was an ideal donor.
“Would you give your blood to Mary?” the doctor asked.
Johnny hesitated. His lower lip started to tremble. Then he smiled and said, “sure for my sister.”
Soon the two children were wheeled into the hospital room. Mary, pale and thin. Johnny, robust and healthy. Neither spoke, but when their eyes met, Johnny grinned.
As the nurse inserted the needle into his arm, Johnny’s smile faded. He watched the blood flow through the tube.
With the ordeal almost over, Johnny’s voice slightly shaky, broke the silence. “Doctor, when do I die?”
Only then the doctor realized why Johnny had hesitated, why his lip had trembled when he agreed to donate his blood. He thought giving his blood to his sister would mean giving up his life. In that brief moment, he had made his great decision.
Friends, this story reminds me of a man who came to earth some 2,000 years ago to shed His blood on a cruel cross so you and I could have our sins forgiven that we may have eternal life with him in a place called heaven. His name is Jesus and although He died and was laid in a tomb on the third day He arose again, the time we call Easter Morning. “He is not here, He is risen, Come see the place where they laid Him.” Matthew 28:6
On the news today a phone number was given out for anyone to call that might be having thoughts of suicide, depression and despair. Those who have no hope find it hard to cope, may I suggest the missing piece in this puzzle, GOD.
Dave London,
Murray River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.