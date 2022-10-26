The Editor,
My wife and I are new seasonal cottage owners in Lower Montague. We just enjoyed our first summer in the cottage and are looking forward to many more.
Re: Josh Lewis’ story, October 12, regarding some miscellaneous Three Rivers Council business: specifically ‘Non-resident docking fees may double’.
Since we acquired our cottage and property in December 2021, we learned our annual property tax is double what full-time residents pay and non-residents have no say it what decisions are made at council.
This did not seem very fair, especially since the only service we see from the city is garbage pickup (we are on our own septic and well). I understand the Town of Three Rivers has to grow to meet the demands of increasing population but a surcharge rather than double in my opinion would have been fairer.
Full disclosure: I am a boat owner and docked my boat at the Montage Marina last summer. Doubling the dock fees does affect me directly however, that does not bother me as much as how the idea was communicated at the meeting. As per Josh’s article, Councillor Alan Munro said, “We’ve doubled (non-residents) property taxes, small hall rental fees, now it’s time to double their boating fees.”
Seriously, who is this guy? Does he think every person or family who buys a summer home in PEI is automatically wealthy or is he trying to deter new people from coming? Who came up with the ‘double it for non-resident’ formula anyway? The article Josh wrote awhile back about ‘Mayor MacGreedy’ comes to mind.
Also, when does a non-resident become a resident? Living in PEI for six, seven, eight or nine months per year? If a PEI resident spends six months in Arizona over the winter does that make them a non-resident?
This needs to stop. Anyone owning a cottage/home with property in PEI who pays (now double) property tax and can live there six months of the year must be considered at least a part-time or seasonal resident. Yes, I agree a surcharge for taxes and other services is not unrealistic, however double all fees for non-residents is not the sentiment we get from the kind, helpful, friendly everyday people we have been fortunate enough to make friends with this year.
The culture needs to change at council if this is the attitude shared by most of the members. Hopefully the upcoming elections will address that.
Best regards,
Rick and Diana McDonald
Lower Montague, PEI/Mississauga, Ontario
