I just finished reading your piece ‘Recruit doctors with one stroke of the pen’ and it sounds like you are a little surprised by the short notice election call. I’m sure you saw it coming, I know I did.
The King government started off four years ago with a minority government and good intentions, cooperation was the order of the day to get things done and it actually worked well until the two by-elections changed the dynamics. Now, we’re not that unique Island government but the norm like every other province in the country. Sometimes a minority is a good thing, sometimes things get done.
This early election was not needed and was certainly done out of expediency for the PCs, that might not work in their favour. I hope people get out of that age-old mindset of voting for the same party just because they always have done. The voters really need to start asking candidates of all parties what their game plans are for the three biggies on this Island; health care, housing and the disappearing shoreline. I haven’t heard anything constructive or definitive from any one of the parties, nothing. No strategies and no long-term solutions. They must think we are stupid, maybe we are if we vote a party in who has no plan and no way of pulling it off.
Think on folks, make those who want the power be worthy of getting it. If you don’t like what you’re hearing let them know. We have big problems, who is going to be worthy enough to come up with the solutions? Make sure we don’t have another wasted four years.
