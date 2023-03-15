I just finished reading your piece ‘Recruit doctors with one stroke of the pen’ and it sounds like you are a little surprised by the short notice election call. I’m sure you saw it coming, I know I did.

The King government started off four years ago with a minority government and good intentions, cooperation was the order of the day to get things done and it actually worked well until the two by-elections changed the dynamics. Now, we’re not that unique Island government but the norm like every other province in the country. Sometimes a minority is a good thing, sometimes things get done.

