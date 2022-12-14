As a follow-up to my last letter re: the Summer Festival’s decision to cancel Anne from next season’s line-up, I thought I would pose these questions for the board of directors to mull over. Adam Brazier and Steve Bellamy both said the reason to drop Anne was not financially driven. Why then would they sacrifice the greatly sought-after honour and distinction of the Guinness Book of Records? Once it is gone it is gone. The marketing ‘hook’ will be forever lost.
Over the years the revenue stream from Anne has been the foundation allowing the centre to produce new works. I know that to maximize revenue Anne should be performed no more than four times per week. This still allows for new works to be presented. Sound business practices would indicate this would guard against losses from failed productions and act as a buffer. So why, I ask myself, are they dropping Anne?
Why is it the province’s Department of Tourism is okay with the decision? The chamber of commerce and the City of Charlottetown are silent? Could it be that because the premier’s son is now being engaged for next season that the voices are stifled?
The fact that my last letter was mentioned in The New York Times tells me local media has failed to investigate. If the NYT thinks it is a worthy story why are the board and local media not asking questions. Perhaps start with previous artistic directors, former CEOs other A/Ds from Stratford etc who would kill for a Guinness rating.
Remember board members, both Brazier and Bellamy, are transient, the festival is the province’s legacy. My theory for dropping Anne is that a) Bellamy is out of his league and b) Brazier’s ego cannot stand the fact that a dead man’s production overshadows him. Ask Garth Drobinski, Canada’s most notable producer or Mirvish.
Wake up board. I would be happy to meet with you. This is a huge decision, I beg you to re-think it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.