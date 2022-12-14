Editor,

As a follow-up to my last letter re: the Summer Festival’s decision to cancel Anne from next season’s line-up, I thought I would pose these questions for the board of directors to mull over. Adam Brazier and Steve Bellamy both said the reason to drop Anne was not financially driven. Why then would they sacrifice the greatly sought-after honour and distinction of the Guinness Book of Records? Once it is gone it is gone. The marketing ‘hook’ will be forever lost.

