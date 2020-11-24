There are similarities to COVID and diseases that existed over 3,500 years ago. One disease was called leprosy. Along with other skin diseases, the person infected was to show themselves to the priest Moses, and Aaron. When the priest examined the sore on the skin and it appeared more than skin deep it was determined to be a defiling skin disease. Then the priest would pronounce them ceremonially unclean.
When this was determined, the person was to self-isolate for seven days. If after seven days the sores was unchanged they were to isolate seven more days, a total of 14 days.
Those suffering from other diseases that were worse were required to wear a mask (torn cloth) over their mouth and totally isolate. They must live alone (Leviticus 13).
The disease in those days was not COVID but much worse. The persons with it must cry out “unclean, unclean” and live alone. Even their clothes had to be burned and all articles thoroughly washed over running water.
These were just some of the regulations God gave Moses concerning diseases in his day, in our manual called the Holy Bible.
Question: Will I, and should I wear a mask?
Answer: Yes. 1) I will protect you and 2) I will protect myself.
God has not caused COVID but allowed it to happen to draw our attention back to him.
“If my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
Dave London,
Murray River
